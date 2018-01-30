Air temperature to climb 4 degrees in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for January 31 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog will be observed in some places in the morning. Intermittent south-west wind will blow.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will vary from -2 C of frost to +1 C at night, +5+7 in daytime, in Baku -1 C of frost at night, +5+7 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 768 mm mercury column to 760 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 55-65%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions on January 31, but it will be raining in some northern and western regions in the evening. Fog will be observed in some places. The western wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 0-5 C of frost at night, +5+10 C in daytime, in mountains -5-10 C degrees of frost at night, +3+8 of frost in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, occasionally intensifying strong south wind in the background of the dropped atmospheric pressure on the Absheron peninsula on January 31, is generally unfavorable for some meteo-sensitive people.

Ministry warns, from January 31 to February 1, the west wind will intensify in the country, and on February 1, the weather will be rainy. Snow is expected in some places.