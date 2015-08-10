Air temperature to reach 38°C in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 11 in Azerbaijan was announced. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report, that dry, variable cloudy and occasionally gloomy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 11. Mild north-west wind will blow and be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +22+26°C at night and +30+35°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula while +22+24°C at night and +32+34°C in the daytime in Baku.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +19+24°C at night and +33+38°C in the daytime; +13+18°C at night and +24+29°C in the daytime in mountains.