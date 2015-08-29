Air temperature to be +30°C in Baku on August 30

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 30 in Azerbaijan was announced. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 30. West wind will be replaced with mild south-east wind in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +19+22°C at night and +26+30°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow. However, lightening and occasionally rain are expected in the evening and at night. Fog is likely to be in various places in the morning. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +19+24°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime; +8+13°C at night and +15+20°C in the daytime in mountains.