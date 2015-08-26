Air temperature to be +28°C in Baku on August 27

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 27 in Azerbaijan was announced. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 27. Short-term rain is likely to be in some places of the peninsula at night. North-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +19+22°C at night and +25+29°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, while +20+22°C at night and +26+28°C in the daytime in Baku.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightening and occasionally rain are expected tomorrow. Dry weather is expected in some regions in the afternoon. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +15+20°C at night and +24+29°C in the daytime; +7+12°C at night and +14+19°C in the daytime in mountains.