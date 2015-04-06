Air temperature to be 20°C in Azerbaijan on April 7

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 7 in Azerbaijan was declared. A head hydrologist of the Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. Fog is likely to be in the morning and evening. South wind will blow in the noon. Air temperature will be +5+8°C at night and +11+16°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow. Fog is likely to be in the morning and evening. South wind will blow and strengthen in the noon. Air temperature will be +3+8°C at night and +15+20°C in the daytime, -2+3°C at night and +8+13°C in the daytime in mountains.