Air temperature in Azerbaijan will reach 42 C - WARNING

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow was announced in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 19. East, south-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 22-25˚C at night, 34-39˚C in afternoon, in Baku 23-25˚C at night, 37-39˚C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 756 mm mercury column below normal. Relative humidity will be 40-50%.

The sea water temperature at Absheron beaches: 25-25°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 24-25°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 26-27°C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh.

The ecologists warned, on July 19-23, the maximum temperature will be 34-38 C in Baku and Absheron peninsula, and 40 C in some places.

According to medical-meteorological information, weak winds on the Absheron peninsula on July 19-23 and warm weather will lead to stormy weather conditions, which is unacceptable for the majority of the population. Ecologists don’t advise to be under the sun for a long time.

The weather in the regions of Azerbaijan will be rainy. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 35-40 C in afternoon, in mountains 15-20 C at night, 25-30 C in afternoon.

The ministry warns, the weather will be warm in the country on July 19-23.

The maximum temperature will be 35-40 C of heat, 42 C in some regions of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and in the Central Lowland regions, 28-33 C in mountainous regions.