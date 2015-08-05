Air temperature declines in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 6 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy

Report was told by Gulshad Mammadova, Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, that, variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 6. North-west wind will blow and occasionally intensify. Air temperature will be +24+26°C at night and +33+35°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. Lightening and short-term rain are likely to be in some mountainous areas at night and in the evening. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places..

Air temperature will be +21+26°C at night and +34+39°C in the daytime; +16+21°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime in mountains.