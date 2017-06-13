Actual weather observed in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather observed from June 12 daytime till 13 morning announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as informed in advance, unstable weather was observed in the territory of the republic from June 12 evening till 13 morning, lightning, rain observed and intensified on some places. Water level in several rivers of the Greater Caucasus rose due to rainfall. Hail observed in Kiranda village of Tovuz regiont on June 12 evening.

The amount of precipitation made 1-3 mm on Baku and Absheron peninsula, 2-16 mm on the Greater Caucasus, 17-50 mm on some places, 2-21 mm in Gazakh-Ganja region, 4-7 mm on the Lesser Caucasus, 1-8 mm on Central lowland regions.