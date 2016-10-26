Actual weather terms in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather observed in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as reported in advance, unstable weather conditions continued in the country from October 25 daytime till October 26 morning, intermittent, also, torrential rain observed in some places, snow fell in the mountainous and foothill regions.

Amount of precipitation in Lankaran-Astara region: Lankaran 61, Astara 57, Goytepe 35, Lerik 26, Yardimli 24, Rvarud 14, Neftchala 10, Kalvaz 5 mm.

Amount of precipitation made 1-5 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Snow cover depth: Alibay HMS 30, Rvarud 29, Lerik 28, Saribash 26, Kishchay 16, Gadabay 10, Dashkasan, Altiaghaj 8, Khinalig 7, Kalvaz, Aghdere 6, Kuku (Shahbuz), Shahdagh 4, Goygol 3 cm.