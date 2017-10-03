 Top
    Actual weather in Azerbaijan announced

    Snow depth in Khinalig made 17 cm

    Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ The actual weather observed from October 2 daytime till 3 morning, has been announced.

    Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as reported in advance, unstable weather continued in the territory of the country from October 2 daytime till 3 morning, intermittent and torrential rain was observed on some places. Snow fell on high mountainous areas (Khinalig, Giriz, Shahdagh). North-west wind intensified in some regions.

    The amount of precipitation made 3-39 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 9-110 in Lankaran-Astara region, 9-70 in the Greater Caucasus, 8-56 in Central Lowland regions, 22-35 in the Lesser Caucasus, 8-25 in Gazakh-Ganja zone and 2-10 in Nakhchivan AR.

    Snow depth made 17 cm in Khinalig, 7 in Giriz, 3 in Leze. 

