Actual weather terms in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather terms in Azerbaijan were announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, unstable weather conditions continued in the country from yesterday till November 18 morning, rain observed, also, sleet, snow observed on mountainous and foothill districts and intensified on some places.

Amount of precipitation made 2-26 mm in Greater Caucasus, 1-5 in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Snow cover depth:Shahdagh 20, Dashkasan 5, Saribash, Gadabay 4, Khinalig, Goygol 2, Guba and mountainous areas of Guba 1-7 cm.

North-west wind blew, wind speed made 20-25 m/s in some districts, Absheron peninsula and Absheron offshore region, occasionally intensified to 28 m/s on some places.