Actual weather in Azerbaijan: sleet, snow observed

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather condition in Azerbaijan from October 16 up to the morning of October 17 was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as reported in advance, unstable weather conditions continued in the country, lightning, rain as well as torrential rain observed in some places, sleet, snow fell on the mountainous and foothill regions.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula: Baku-ADA (avt.st) 43 mm, Baku 24 mm, Ahmadli, Mashtagha 15 mm, Bayil slope, Montin 12 mm, Gumyatag, Bina 10 mm, Sumgayit, Zabrat 9 mm, Pirallahı, Chilov island 5 mm, Elet 3 mm.

Gazakh-Ganja region: Tovuz 12, Kochasgar 9, Aghstafa 7, Duz Gishlag, Dagh Kesemen 5, Aghdam 3, Jeyranchol, Naftalan, Ganja, Hajikend, Shamkir 1.0-2.0 mm.

Central Lowland regions: Tartar, Goychay 3, Aghsu 2, Barda, Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Zardab, Kurdamir, Gazimammad 1mm.

Lankaran-Astara region: Lankaran 81, Goytapa 20, Astara 16, Lerik 11, Rvarud 7, Yardimli 6, Bilasuvar 1 mm.

Snow cover depth: On mountainous and foothill regions of Greater Caucasus: Khinalig 18 cm, Gonagkend 11, Giriz 7, Susay, Ruk MM 6, Leze 5, Nohurduzun 4, Khaltan 3, Altiaghaj 2, Saribash (Gakh) 3 cm.