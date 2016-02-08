Actual weather conditions in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather conditions observed in daily hours of February 7 and morning of February 8 promulgated.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, according to recently published forecasts of weather forecasters, in afternoon of February 7 and morning of February 8 in the country observed unstable weather conditions ( precipitation, sometimes intense sleet and snow, strong northwest wind ) observed in Azerbaijan.The wind speed in the Absheron Peninsula and in some areas has reached 20-30 m / s.

The amount of precipitation in Baku and Absheron peninsula was 1-6 mm in Lankaran-Astara zone - 2-19 mm, in Astara - 30 mm, in the Greater Caucasus - 1-15 mm, in low-lying Central areas 1-21 mm in Nakhchivan AP 1-13 mm in Gazakh-Ganja region - 5-12 mm, in the Lesser Caucasus 8-12 mm.