Actual weather in Azerbaijan revealed: Goygol and Tartar dropped hail

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather conditions in Azerbaijan revealed.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as it was reported earlier, in the day on September 1 and 2 in the morning, the weather has changed and became unstable, strong north-west wind observed, lightning struck, rainfall in some places intensified, Goygol and Tartar dropped hail.

1.0-8.0 mm of precipitation fell in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 1.0-26.0 mm in Lankaran-Astara region, 84.0 mm in Astara, 41.0 mm in Lerik, 1.0-18.0 mm in the Caucasus, 33.0-78.0 mm in some mountainous areas, 1.0-2.0 mm in Lesser Caucasus, 1.0-8.0 mm in Gazakh-Ganja zone, 1.0-24.0 mm in the Central Lowland regions.

Speed of north-west wind in some regions was 18-32 m/s, in Absheron peninsula and Absheron offshore region - 20-25 m/s, sometimes stronger - 28 m/s.