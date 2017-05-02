A volcanic eruption occurred in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Lokbatan mud volcano located in 15 km south-east of Baku on the shore of the Caspian sea oil field, has erupted at around 08:00 am today.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

At the moment, operative group are observing the activity of volcano.

Lokbatan mud volcano registered in 1810, is one of the world's 5 most active volcanoes and it is a world record holder ranked 25th.

Notably, this volcano does not belong to the group of mud volcanoes of Baku and Absheron State Nature Reserve.