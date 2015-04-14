A sunny day forecasted for April 15 in Azerbaijan

 Top
    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for April 15 announced. As the senior hydrologist of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasting of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Asif Verdiyev told to Report, tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, mostly rainless weather. Will dominate the southwest wind. Night temperature will be 5-8, 14-19 degrees during the day.

    Tomorrow in regions of Azerbaijan the weather mainly to be without precipitation, morning and evening in some places thunderstorms are expected intermittent rain, fog in places. West wind will prevail. Night temperature will be 2-7, 15-20 degrees in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees, day 7-10 degrees above 0.

