43 degrees of heat fixed in Baku on August 9 - ACTUAL WEATHER

Baku. 10 August. The actual weather conditions observed on August 9 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as informed in advance, 40-41 degrees of heat was observed in Absheron peninsula on August 9 and 43 degrees in Baku after a few days of abnormal hot weather, which updated the record of 41 degrees recorded on August 2, 2015. Maximum temperature in most regions was 35-40 degrees of heat, 43 C on some places.