39 degrees of heat predicted on August 1

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for Saturday, August 1 in Azerbaijan announced.

As Report was told by deputy director of the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, Gulshad Mammadova, tomorrow will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula, south-east wind is expected in the daytime.

The temperature will be 23-27 C at night, 34-39 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow the weather will be dry. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 21-26 C at night, 35-40 C in the daytime, in some places to reach 42, in the mountains 17-22 C at night, 29-34 C in the daytime.