39 degrees of heat predicted in Azerbaijan on Sunday

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday in Azerbaijan will be 39 degrees of heat.

Report was told by the deputy director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasting of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mammadova.

According to her, on July 5 in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless weather.

G.Mammadova said that, tomorrow in the capital will dominate the north wind, which will change to the north-east. At night the temperature will be 20-25, 28-33 degrees in the daytime heat.

Tomorrow, in Azerbaijani regions rainfall mainly is not expected. But accelerating of east wind is predicted. The air temperature at night will be 22-27, 34-39 degrees in the daytime, in the mountains during the night 15-20, 25-30 degrees during the day.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches will be 23-24 degrees of heat.