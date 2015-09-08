37 degrees of heat predicted in some Azerbaijani regions tomorrow

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 9, 35 degrees of Celsius is expected in Baku. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Tomorrow, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, and during the day will be mainly dry. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. South-east wind will be followed by mild north wind.

The temperature will be 20-24 C at night, 30-35 C in the daytime, 22-24 at night, 33-35 C in the daytime.

On September 9, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in the daytime, then will be replaced by wind.

Temperature will be 19-24 C at night, 32-37 C in the daytime, in the mountains 10-15 C at night, 26-31 C in the daytime.

As predicted by meteorologists, some discomfort temperature in Absheron peninsula tomorrow morning will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people, as well will be a little more humidity. On September 10-11 blowing of the mild north wind will be positive factor.