Ecologists predict 37 degrees of heat in Baku, 39 C in regions

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 23.

North-east wind to be replaced by moderate south-east wind in Baku in daytime.

The temperature will be 23-26 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 32-37 C in daytime, in Baku 24-26 C at night and 35-37 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 60-65% at night and 40-45% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-8 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, fog will be observed on some places. East wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 20-25 degrees of heat at night, 34-39 C in daytime, 13-18 C on mountains at night, 25-30 C in daytime.