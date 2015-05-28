+36°C temperature expected in Azerbaijan on May 29

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 29 in Azerbaijan was announced. The chief hydrologist of Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that variable cloudy, occasional gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 29. A little fog is likely to be. South wind will blow and be replaced with mild north wind in the evening. Air temperature will be +20+22°C at night and +31+33°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected in the afternoon. West wind will blow and strengthen in various places. Air temperature will be +17+22°C at night and +31+36°C in the daytime; 10+15°C at night and +20+25°C in the afternoon.