35 degrees of heat predicted first working day of week in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ In the first working day of the week - on July 21, 35 degrees of heat predicted in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of the National Hydrometeorological Department of Hydrological Forecasting Bureau of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry

In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless day predicted. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature at night to be 21-23, and 29-31 degrees in the daytime.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions at night and in the morning in the mountains, lightning and short term rain is expected. East wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 18-23 C at night, 30-35 degrees in the daytime, in the mountains 11-16 degrees at night, 20-25 degrees in the daytime.