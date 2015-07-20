 Top
    Close photo mode

    35 degrees of heat predicted first working day of week in Azerbaijan

    The weather will be mainly dry in Baku

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ In the first working day of the week - on July 21, 35 degrees of heat predicted in Azerbaijan. 

    Report was told in the press service of the National Hydrometeorological Department of Hydrological Forecasting Bureau of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry

    In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless day predicted. Mild south wind will blow.

    The temperature at night to be 21-23, and 29-31 degrees in the daytime.

    Tomorrow will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions at night and in the morning in the mountains, lightning and short term rain is expected. East wind will intensify in some places.

    The temperature will be 18-23 C at night, 30-35 degrees in the daytime, in the mountains 11-16 degrees at night, 20-25 degrees in the daytime.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi