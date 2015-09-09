33 degrees of heat predicted on September 10

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ 33 degrees of heat is predicted in Baku tomorrow. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On September 10, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in the daytime. Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-24 C at night, 30-34 C in the daytime, 21-23 at night, 31-33 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. However, in some mountainous regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected at night. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 19-24 C at night, 32-37 C in the daytime, in the mountains 12-17 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime.