Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ 33 degrees of heat predicted on July 23 in Azerbaijan. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry.

According to the Bureau, on July 23, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in the daytime. Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-24 C at night, 28-33 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions, but at night in some mountainous and sub-mountainous regions the lightning and intermittent rain are expected. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 19-24 C at night, 32-37 C in the daytime, in the mountains 11-16 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches: in Sumgait, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran 23-24, Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvelan 24-25, Turkan, Hovsan, Shikh and Sahil 25-26 degrees.