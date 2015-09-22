33 degrees of heat predicted in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ 30 degrees of heat is expected in Baku. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On September 23, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, and to be mainly dry. In the morning will be foggy in some places. South-east wind to blow in the daytime.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 18-22 C at night, and 26-31 in the daytime, in Baku 19-21 C at night, 28-30 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 28-33 in the daytime, and in the mountains 10-15 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, during the next 3-4 days, weather and meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.