32 degrees of heat predicted tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow 29 degrees of heat forecasted in Baku.

Report was told in the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasting of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On September 19 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless. However, at night in some areas of the peninsula are possible showers. In the daytime will prevail weak southerly wind.

At night air temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 17-22, in the afternoon 25-29 degrees. At night in Baku forecasted 18-20 degrees, in the afternoon 27-29 degrees.

Tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions rainfall mainly is not expected. In the morning in some areas of the peninsula will be fog. However, late in the afternoon in some mountain areas are predicted thunderstorms and precipitation. East wind will prevail.

At night temperature will be 17-22, in the afternoon 27-32 degrees of Celsius, in the mountains at night 9-14 degrees, in the afternoon 19-24 degrees of heat.

According to forecasts, next two days, weak and moderate fluctuations of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.