18 degrees of heat predicted in Baku on April 12

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 12, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in some places at night and in the morning mist and drizzle is expected. South-east wind will blow.

    The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 7-11 C at night, 14-18 C in daytime, in Baku 9-11 C at night, 16-18 C in the daytime.

    Tomorrow it will rain in some regions of Azerbaijan, fog is expected, the weather will be mainly rainless in the daytime.

    East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

    The temperature will be 7-12 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in the mountains 1-6 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime.

