15 degrees of heat predicted in some Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, foggy in the morning, rain is expected in some places at night.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north-west wind will intensify throughout the day.

The temperature on the Absheron will be 4-7 at night, 8-12 C in the daytime, in Baku 5-7 degrees at night, 10-12 C in the daytime.

On February 2, the Azerbaijani regions will be foggy at night and in the morning in some areas, drizzly in some places during the day, rain, sleet and snow is expected in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -1 + 4 degrees C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat at night, 6 degrees of heat in the daytime.