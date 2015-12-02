Zakir Hasanov met with Georgian Defense Minister

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with his Georgian counterpart Tinatin Khidasheli. Report was told in press service of Defense Ministry.

The Georgian delegation visited the graves of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and Zarifa Aliyeva. The guests also visited the Alley of Martyrs and laid wreaths.

After that an official welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense. Guest passed along the guard of honor, the national anthems of both countries were played and "Book of Honor" was signed in accordance with the protocol.

At expanded meeting of the delegations, minister Zakir Hasanov highlighted bilateral military cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan and training programs implemented within the framework of NATO, as well as in the format of Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia military organizations.

The visit will last up to December 3.