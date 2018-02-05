Zahid Oruj: Position of speculators around order on early presidential elections is groundless

© Report

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ "I highly appreciate the appointment of early presidential elections on April 11 by the relevant order of the President Ilham Aliyev. I think that this is in full compliance with norms and principles of the supreme law - the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Zahid Oruj, a member of the Committee for Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) told Report.

The lawmaker said that the position of speculators around the aforesaid order on the holding early presidential elections is groundless: "They have repeatedly demanded this. I remember that they had demanded holding extraordinary voting not only for presidential elections, but also for other official institutions. Elections in Azerbaijan are based on the will of people. President Ilham Aliyev has also reformed the team, which means a broad renewal. In this regard, the holding of extraordinary presidential elections is in the interest of Azerbaijani people".

He responded to the question whether he would run for presidency in the presidential elections: "Politics is a team struggle. An important issue is not to fight for the first place. The key issue is to get involved in government decisions, which creates the new ideas and starts".

Notably, President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order on the announcement of extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan.