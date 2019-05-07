Zahid Oruj announces works done to form Social Research Center EXCLUSIVE

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/a48b185d537c500b131b8965a7b3f2be/73aa008f-7b42-46f4-a0b0-b903479aad90_292.jpg

"Social Research Center is in the process of formation. At present, work is underway to address organizational, technical, legal issues," Chairman of the Social Research Center, MP Zahid Oruj told Report.

He said that the main task is to fulfill the tasks defined in the charter in the upcoming period: “I am confident that we will fulfill all of our responsibilities to justify these expectations. After the complete formation, we will inform the public about the work done in the relevant fields. An important issue is the attitude of the society to the institutions of the government, the attitude of the people to the reforms, and the evaluation of the works related to various fields. It is a regular work in Western countries."

According to Oruj, work is underway to identify the address of the Center: "We will have a fixed place soon. In this respect, the head of state already has a task. Initial work related to the workers has been started. They go through certain procedures. Even though we are legal entities, these issues are coordinated with the relevant government agencies. The main thing for us is to attract talented people. We employed a number of people”.