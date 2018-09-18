 Top
    Youth House inaugurated in Bilasuvar

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Youth House in Bilasuvar.

    Report informs that the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.

    The construction of the Bilasuvar Youth House started last year and ended this May. The two-storey building occupies a total area of 1,200 square meters. A bust to national leader Heydar Aliyev was installed in the foyer of the building. There are also photo stands reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev’s and President Ilham Aliyev’s visits to Bilasuvar.

    The Youth House features a 256-seat assembly hall, dancing hall, internet cafe, photo studio, and a lab.

