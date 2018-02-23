YAP submits voters signatures to the CEC

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/f999e8a25f2783e3a56bf9ce1edd17ca/84a844cc-55b9-417c-b070-c9d22092c02b_292.jpg

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Process of checking the signatures collected for registration of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has been completed.

Deputy Executive Secretary of the YAP, Siyavush Novruzov told Report.

He noted that the collected signatures and necessary documents were submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to Novruzov, the YAP has held a signatures collecting action in the territory of each of the 125 constituencies to preserve Ilham Aliyev's nomination for the presidency.

The 6th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party was held on February 8. The Congress has adopted a unanimous decision on nomination of the Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the upcoming presidential elections. February 14 meeting of the Central Election Commission has approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev for nomination to the post of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Notably, presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.