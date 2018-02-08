YAP nominates Ilham Aliyev for early presidential elections - UPDATED 2

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Speaking at the Congress, Chairman of New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the participants for their confidence.

Notably, the speeches proposed to nominate candidacy of the YAP leader Ilham Aliyev in extraordinary presidential elections on April 11.

Candidacy of the current President Ilham Aliyev was put to a vote and unanimously adopted. Thus, the YAP has nominated Ilham Aliyev for the extraordinary presidential elections.

6th congress of New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) ended with playing of state anthem.

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the party, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the congress, which is attended by representatives of more than 700,000 members of the party.

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ The congress of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has today started at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

Report informs, this is the 6th Congress of the YAP.

At the event the reports of previous period will be heard, leading structures of party will be re-formed, as well as a candidate for extraordinary presidential elections will be announced.

Notably, the last congress of the party, established in 1992, was held in 2013.

Chairman of New Azerbaijan Party is President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.