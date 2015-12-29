YAP Deputy Executive Secretary: We must express protest to the US, but shouldn't apply strict sanctions

Baku. 29 December.REPORT.AZ / At today's plenary session of the Parliament chairman of the parliamentary committee for public associations and religious structures, the deputy executive secretary of the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Siyavush Novruzov expressed his attitude to the draft law of the MP Rovshan Rzayev "On situation of human rights in the US."

Report informs, although Novruzov supported thoughts of his colleagues, he stated the need to weigh these steps before you take them.

According to the committee chairman, similar bills are prepared and discussed in US Congress at the instigation of the Armenian lobby, "The issue of introducing such a law draft to Milli Majlis in response to the law draft of Congress against Azerbaijan should be seriously weighed. The Armenian lobby is constantly trying to take similar steps. I want to stress that the United States is a strategic ally of Azerbaijan. Therefore Azerbaijan should continue cooperation with this country."

Novruzov noted that the draft law of Congressman Chris Smith is not a direct US's position: "It is only the position of pro-Armenian congressman. We must protest. However, there should not be any specific sanctions, as claimed by some media. Since there is a US-Azerbaijan working group in the Congress and we have to hold talks with them and resolve the issue."

In response to Novruzov's speech, Chairman of Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov said that the law draft "On the situation of human rights in the United States," had been prepared by the deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee for legal policy and statehood Rovshan Rzayev: "Rovshan Rzayev is neither the government of Azerbaijan, nor Parliament. It just put his proposal forward as a deputy. We ordered on consideration of the committees.

Another disappointing aspect is the fact that some media claim that the law draft introduced to the US Congress was drawn up by the Helsinki Commission. I claim that the draft document was prepared only by one member of this group. Therefore, the Helsinki group has no relation to the issue. This is thefirst thing we should realize."