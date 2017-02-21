YAP: Appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva the First Vice-President a pointful and prompt step

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva as the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan was a forthcoming event. The public will appreciate appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva to this post. Everyone is well-aware of her activity. This is a success for Azerbaijan".

Chairman of Milli Majlis Committee for Public Associations and Religious Organizations, Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Siyavush Novruzov told Report.

He noted that Mehriban Aliyeva is quite well-known social and political figure in the world: "Mehriban Aliyeva represented Azerbaijan in the world as a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as well delivered Azerbaijani truth to the world community. In the meetings with heads of state, religious leaders, Mehriban khanim told Azerbaijani truth in her speeches at various international conferences. 4 acts of amnesty have been adopted so far by the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, which referred to over 40 000 persons. She headed Azerbaijan's most prestigious events as a chairwoman of the Organizing Committee. These events were held very successful.

Mehriban Aliyeva has a special role in public administration. Mehriban khanim has never disregarded persons appealing to her. She visited soldiers on the frontline together with President Ilham Aliyev, met with citizens whose houses were destroyed.

S.Novruzov emphasized that these works will further develop by appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva to the post of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan: "Appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva as a First Vice-President is a pointful and prompt step".