World celebrates International Day for Tolerance today

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The world countries celebrate the International Day for Tolerance today.

Report informs, "Declaration of principles on tolerance" was adopted in the 28th session of UNESCO's General Conference of member states in Paris 20 years ago, International Day for Tolerance declared on November 16.

'Azerbaijan is an example for many countries of the world, including Western countries known for historical rich practice, with its multiculturalism policy and achievements in this field', Kamal Abdullayev, State Adviser on Multinational, Multicultural and Religious Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

"We can decisively say that, Azerbaijani multiculturalism is one of the main characteristics of political image of our country. Political founder of Azerbaijani multiculturalism wanted just this", he added.