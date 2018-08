© Report.az

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ A working group on interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Djibouti is being established.

Report informs, the issue will be put to condemnation at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

This step is being taken to enhance the development of inter-parliamentary ties.

It is expected that MP Vusal Huseynov will chair the working group.