UN official: Women's representation in all local governments is important

"Inadequate representation of women in local governments can lead to a number of problems, which can harm citizens' rights," UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Charu Bist said at the opening ceremony of the “Gender-based Municipal Academy”.

According to her, representation of women in all local governments is important: "This will contribute to Azerbaijan's achieving of Sustainable Development Goals until 2030. Women's participation in local governance and decision-making is very important. As much women are represented in governance, their problems, needs will be understood better. "

According to Bist, creation of a Gender-based Municipal Academy serves to increase women’s participation in municipalities and to prepare women personnel: "One of the goals of Sustainable Development is to create equal opportunities for women in decision-making. "We have a long-term partnership with the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs. Financial support by the EU helps to implement projects."

