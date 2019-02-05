Ali Ahmadov : We will try to make active youth participate in elections as candidates

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/16126a5ff3ba40b775bd0d057022f385/2c36cc37-38a8-45cf-8f59-e73fdfbb35a7_292.jpg

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijani President attaches great importance to dialogue with young people. In general, establishment of dialogue with the population is one of the main direction of the politics pursued in Azerbaijan."

Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister, chairman - executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov said at a meeting with the youth at the NAP headquarters.

He said that the president often visits various regions of Azerbaijan, meets with citizens and builds dialogue with people.

Ahmadov said that many young people come together at NAP: "More than 700,000 members of the NAP are young people. Every year, 25-30 thousand new members are accepted to the party and young people constitute majority among members."

Ahmadov noted that young people make a great contribution to the successful conducting of election campaigns: "Young people have always been in our focus. Next municipal elections will be held in December 2019. We will try to make active youth participate in the election as a candidate and test themselves."