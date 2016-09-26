Voting in referendum ends in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ The referendum, appointed for September 26, 2016, to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has ended.

Report informs, starting at 08:00 am, voting ends at 07:00 pm.

Notably, three campaign groups - "Yeni Azərbaycan" (New Azerbaijan), "Vətəndaş Cəmiyyəti" (Civil Society) and "Bələdiyyə" (Municipality) - were registered at the Central Election Commission in regard with the referendum. In addition to over 53 000 local observers, the voting process was monitored by 117 international observers. They are representatives and parliamentarians of 35 countries and various international organizations, including the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

'For Civil Society' Independent Consultation and Assistance Center (jointly with French Opinion Way Social Research Institute), Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League (jointly with American AJF&Associates Inc.), ELS Independent Research Center, Opinion Monitoring center conducted exit-poll.