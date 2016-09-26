Voter turnout observed in Nizami district polling stations

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Voter turnout is being observed at the constituencies No.14, 15 and 16 of Narimanov-Nizami constituency No.18 in Nizami district, Baku in regard with the referendum to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the vote process is being monitored by 15 local observers, mainly representing different organizations.

According to the information to 10:00 am, 260 of 1409 people, registered at the polling station No.14, 230 of 1 225 at No.15, 150 of 1041 at No.16 have already voted.