Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding Vilyam Fahrali Hajiyev with 2nd degree "For Service to Motherland" order.

Report informs, he was awarded for active participation in socio-political life of Azerbaijan.

Notably, V. Hajiyev was born on August 10, 1957. Currently, he serves as a head of Imishli District Executive Authority.