Vasif Talibov: No extraneous force and pressure can prevent Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ In the forthcoming period, we should intensify our efforts to improve living standards, ensure the creation of new industries, pay attention to the development of social sectors.

Report informs, Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov said in his speech at the session of the Majlis.

He noted that development ensured and upgrades have been made during the activity of the Supreme Assembly of the previous convocation in the autonomous republic: "State-building project, which pledged by our national leader Heydar Aliyev and is continued by President Ilham Aliyev have been extended, responsibility of management increased. I can confidently say that, all the planned programs over the past five years have been implemented, new infrastructure, industries, social and cultural objects created, taken measures to improve the living standards of the population. The basis of success achieved in Azerbaijan is the concept of national leader Heydar Aliyev. Past experience has shown once again that no extraneous force and pressure can prevent Azerbaijan".