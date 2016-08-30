Vacation of Milli Majlis MPs ends

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today vacation of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) MPs has ended.

Report informs, according to the law 'On the status of the deputy of Milli Majlis of the Azerbaijani.Republic', the MPs have been paid allowances amounting to two months' wages for treatment and holiday during their vacation.

Speaker of the parliament receives allowances in the amount of 4 500 AZN, committee chairmen 3 600 AZN, MM deputy chairman 3 825 AZN, first deputy chairman 4 050 AZN, ordinary MPs 3 150 AZN.

Notably, members of the legislative body were on vocation from July 15.

Autumn session of parliament is expected to start on September 30.