Vacation of Azerbaijani parliament members ends

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Vacation of deputies of the Milli Mejlis (National Assembly) of Azerbaijan completed. Report informs, under domestic statutes, vacation, which started on July 15 of this year ended on August 31.

According to the law "On the Status of Deputies", for treatment and rest during their vacation, MPs were paid an allowance of two months' official salary. Chairman of Milli Majlis received an allowance of 4,500 manat, committee chairmen - 3600 manat, deputy chairman of the MM - 3825 manat, the first deputy chairman - 4050 manat, the rank and file members - 3,150 manat.

The autumn session of the Milli Majlis starts on September 30.