Unveiled period of pre-election campaign in early presidential elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The period of the pre-election campaign in early presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11, was announced.

Report informs, the candidates registered in the Central Election Commission (CEC) can run campaigns on March 19, that’s to say, 23 days before the voting day. During this time, candidates may use free airtime, as well as other means envisaged by law.

The promotion will be stopped 24 hours before the starting of voting, April 10.

It is prohibited to conduct any pre-election campaign on the voting day and the day preceding it.

On the voting day - April 11, pre-election campaign materials will be removed from inside and outside the polling stations.