    Unveiled number of observers to monitor presidential elections in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ 871 international observers have passed registration at the Central Election Commission (CEC) for observing the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.

    The Head of CEC's media and public relations division Shahin Asadli told Report.

    He stated that the observers represent 58 international organizations and 59 countries.

    Asadli mentioned that 57,534 observers in total have passed registration throughout the country. 

