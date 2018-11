© Report

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The number of ballot papers to be published in connection with the April 11 presidential elections in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs, CEC (Central Election Commission) Secretary Arifa Mukharova said at today’s CEC meeting that 5 million 347 thousand 803 ballots will be published.

The text, form, rules of preparation of the ballots were discussed and relevant decision was made.